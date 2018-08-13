App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crypto mining giant Bitmain chases revenue target of $10 billion for 2018

With Bitmain's revenue coming in at around $2.5 billion for 2017 and at around $300 million for 2016, it is safe to say that the company has been witnessing phenomenal growth

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The world's largest producer of cryptocurrency mining chips, Bitmain, registered a quarterly revenue of approximately $2 billion in the first quarter of 2018.

Despite the decrease in bitcoin prices at the start of the year, the company is all set to become the first blockchain-focused company to earn revenue of $10 billion in a year.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the company had previously announced a profit of $1.1 billion in the same quarter last year with a net margin of about 50 percent.

With Bitmain's revenue coming in at around $2.5 billion for 2017 and at around $300 million for 2016, it is safe to say that the company has been witnessing phenomenal growth.

In comparison, popular cryptocurrency wallet Coinbase earned revenue of $1 billion in 2017, while California-based NVidia generated a revenue of $9.7 billion in 2017. NVidia reported a revenue of $3.21 billion for the first quarter of FY18 (February-April).

Bitmain has now set its sights on an IPO with a valuation of around $40-50 billion but the success of this plan would entirely depend on the vitality of the broader blockchain system.

Founded by Jihan Wu and Micree Zhang in 2013, Bitmain is the world's most dominant producer of cryptocurrency mining chips, known as ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit).
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 08:31 pm

