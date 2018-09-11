App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crypto Labs ropes in two Nobel Prize winners as advisors

Eric S Maskin and Christopher Pissarides will provide insights into incentive mechanisms, game theory and macroeconomic policies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Moneycontrol News

Blockchain research firm and accelerator Cryptic Labs has roped in two Nobel-winning economists as advisors. Eric S Maskin and Christopher Pissarides will provide insights into incentive mechanisms, game theory and macroeconomic policies, as per a report in Coindesk.

Maskin, is currently a professor at Harvard University, will impart knowledge of game theory and mechanism design and particularly advising on how blockchain projects can develop user incentives.

Pissarides was awarded the 2010 Nobel Prize in Economics for his work on the analysis of markets with the theory of search frictions and would advise regarding macroeconomics. According to him, blockchain is the most exciting development in financial markets in recent years.

related news

Earlier, blockchain startup Prysm Group had added Nobel laureate Oliver Hart to its senior advisory board in early August. However, adding two laureates on the same day, as done by Cryptic Labs is nothing short of a blockchain industry record.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 05:31 pm

tags #Dr Eric S. Maskin #Sir Christopher Pissarides #Trending News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.