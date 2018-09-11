Crypto Labs ropes in two Nobel Prize winners as advisors

Moneycontrol News

Blockchain research firm and accelerator Cryptic Labs has roped in two Nobel-winning economists as advisors. Eric S Maskin and Christopher Pissarides will provide insights into incentive mechanisms, game theory and macroeconomic policies, as per a report in Coindesk.

Maskin, is currently a professor at Harvard University, will impart knowledge of game theory and mechanism design and particularly advising on how blockchain projects can develop user incentives.

Pissarides was awarded the 2010 Nobel Prize in Economics for his work on the analysis of markets with the theory of search frictions and would advise regarding macroeconomics. According to him, blockchain is the most exciting development in financial markets in recent years.

Earlier, blockchain startup Prysm Group had added Nobel laureate Oliver Hart to its senior advisory board in early August. However, adding two laureates on the same day, as done by Cryptic Labs is nothing short of a blockchain industry record.