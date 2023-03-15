 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crypto group DCG seeks new partners for portfolio firms amid SVB collapse: CoinDesk

Reuters
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

Santander (SAN.MC), HSBC (HSBA.L) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) are still willing to connect with crypto firms, CoinDesk said, after recent banking failures in the United States left crypto firms and tech startups stranded and hunting for new banking partners.

Silicon Valley Bank

Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) is looking to find new banking partners for portfolio companies following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O), Signature Bank (SBNY.O) and Silvergate (SI.N), CoinDesk reported on Tuesday, citing messages viewed by the outlet.

DCG has also reached out to BlackRock (BLK.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N), the report added. DCG is the parent company of CoinDesk.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report.