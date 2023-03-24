 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crypto founder Do Kwon indicted in US following Montenegro arrest

Reuters
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

An eight-count indictment against Kwon was made public in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, several hours after news of his arrest earlier Thursday in Montenegro.

Representative Image

Do Kwon, the cryptocurrency entrepreneur behind two digital currencies that lost an estimated $40 billion or more last year, has been charged with fraud by U.S. prosecutors.

Lawyers for Kwon in the United States did not immediately respond to requests for comment after business hours.

Thursday's indictment charges Kwon, a South Korean national who co-founded Terraform Labs and developed the TerraUSD and Luna currencies, with two counts each of securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy.