Last Updated : May 31, 2018 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

CRY receives $100,000 grant from Oracle

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A child rights organisation today said it has received a USD 100,000 grant from global technology major Oracle for a digitally enhanced monitoring system that would potentially improve lives of underprivileged children across 19 states.

"The USD 100,000 grant aims to harness the power of state-of-the-art digital technology in reaching out to underprivileged children of India.

"This system will potentially improve lives spanning across 19 states of India and covers 2,060 villages, 2 lakh households and 4.13 lakh children," Child Rights and You (CRY) said in a statement.

With Oracle's support, CRY has set forth developing a software system that not only captures the "ongoing groundwork in real time", but also opens up opportunities in sharpening its performance on a regular basis, it said.

With the technology giant's support, CRY has implemented the MEAL system (Monitoring Evaluation Accountability and Learning), which has helped it manage its database, enabling MEAL to have a presence in 19 states of the country.

Oracle is a technology leader in cloud applications and platform services.

"The technology upgrade will enable our grass-root level workers to identify, manage and track every child and household with far greater accuracy in our intervention areas," Suma Ravi, Regional Director, CRY, said.

The outcome of the project will be on the lines of creating efficiency to capture and communicate evidence, while increasing accountability and effectiveness in studying and analysing the interventions made in the project areas, the statement said.

"We are pleased to support Child Rights and You (CRY) in a shared mission to improve the world around us," Rajendra Tripathi, Senior Manager, Oracle Corporate Citizenship, India, was quoted as saying in the statement.
First Published on May 31, 2018 08:10 am

