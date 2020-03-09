Crude shock | Motilal Oswal sees oil at $20/bbl post Saudi output boost

Navneet Damani

After five hours of polite but fruitless negotiation, in which Russia clearly laid out its strategy, the talks broke down. Post that, oil prices have struggle to recover and are down over 30 percent.

A three-year pact between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony after Russia refused to support deeper production cuts to support prices hit by the coronavirus outbreak. OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own output. OPEC has been effectively cutting production by 2.1 million bpd, as Saudi Arabia has been reducing its own output by more than agreed.

Hell broke over the weekend as oil prices plunged by 25 percent in single trading session after OPEC and Russia started an outright oil price war which leading to the biggest percentage drop since January 17, 1991, at start of first Gulf War and lowest price since February 12, 2016.

Prices were already under pressure before the OPEC+ alliance appeared to fall apart, with demand fears pushing both grades into bear-market territory earlier this year.

The prospect of another price war is spooking traders who will remember the crash that began in 2014, when an explosion in US shale production prompted OPEC to open the spigots in an attempt to suppress prices and curtail shale output. That strategy ended in failure, with shale producers proving too resilient and Brent crude tumbling below $30 a barrel in 2016 amid a global glut. It was that crash that prompted OPEC to club together with Russia and others to curtail output and help shore up their oil-dependent economies.

Russia seemed determined to go against Saudi’s wish for further output cut, as Russia is certainly betting that price crash will cause US production to crash, helping restore its dominance. Remember, Russia is largest non-OPEC participant in OPEC+ that has resulted in the withholding of production and exports of crude by these countries since the plan was first implemented in December 2017.

Russia's efforts are intended to counter US shale producers and push back against US sanctions targeting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that connects Russia and Germany as Kremlin as decided to sacrifice OPEC+ to stop US shale producers and punish the US for messing with Nord Stream 2.

The White House has also targeted Venezuelan business of Russia’s state-oil producer Rosneft. Output refusal seems like best outcome for long term as deeper OPEC+ output cuts would help protect US shale producers while reducing stimulus for faster oil consumption growth.

It is not clear how either would help Saudi Arabia, Russia or rest of OPEC. Russia’s refusal to agree to deeper production cuts is decision to allow prices, rather than OPEC+, to rebalance market. In longer run, it is the right decision, for Saudi Arabia and OPEC as well as Russia.

Saudi Message

Saudi Arabia is set to raise oil production next month, in an apparent attempt to put pressure on Russia after Moscow refused to join other nations in curbing output to support the price of oil. Reports suggest that Saudi Arabia can increase oil output next month, well above 10MBpd to 12Mbpd to punish Russia, this means as much as an extra 1.3 million bpd could flood the market next month - just as demand is taking a major hit from the economic fallout of the global coronavirus epidemic.

This was only one bullet of two fired by Saudi, the other was massive cut to their official selling prices (OSPs) for April. The OSP for Saudi Aramco's benchmark Arab Light grade was cut by $6 a barrel for Asian customers, the destination of about two-thirds of the kingdom's exports. This was the largest monthly cut in records stretching back to 2003.

Saudis slashed the Arab Light OSP for Northwest Europe by $8 a barrel to a discount of $10.25 a barrel to Brent, and United States got a reduction of $7 a barrel to a discount of $3.75 against the Argus Sour Crude Index.

The other Middle Eastern producers such as Kuwait, Iran and Iraq will have little choice but to match the Saudi price cuts, as will other exporters around the world, unless they are prepared to lose market share or shut-in wells.

US shale industry has been able to continue its oil boom thanks to the existence of a figurative 3-legged stool of support. Those three legs have been easily identifiable:

- The ability to legally export crude oil to other countries;- An ongoing licence to build pipelines and conduct fracking operations; and

- The continuation of the OPEC+ deal limiting exports by other oil producing nations.

This attempt is a clear threat to US shale industry that are already facing slowdown and the literally the last thing US high yield energy producers wished for. Energy companies are the biggest issuers of junk bonds, accounting for more than 11 percent of the US high-yield market.

Such issuers have credit ratings of BB or below, indicating that they are at higher risk of default than investment-grade issuers, rated BBB and above. Possible dips in prices to operational stress levels and well-head cash costs could see Brent trading at $20. At those levels, we will witness acute financial stress and declining production from shale as well as other high-cost producer.

On the other hand, if Russia’s plan here really is to try to kill the US shale industry, Novak and other leaders should be prepared to sustain it for a long and painful haul as when the crash in oil prices that began in late 2014 did ultimately result in hundreds of shale producers declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the net result of that process is that most of those companies reorganize themselves and come back with far less debt load.

The strategy also fails to recognize that most producers have already put hedges in place for most of their equity production through the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

While Russia would also be impacted by a significant decline in oil prices, it appears to have some room to manoeuvre before it feels the pain. Saudi Arabia needs a price of about $83 to balance its budget, while Russia only needs a price of about $42.

Meanwhile, shale oil producers spend more to extract oil and generally break even with an average price of $68 per barrel. Brent’s 3M spread widened sharply as oil for prompt delivery collapsed against later shipments. It moved deeper into contango, a sign of bearishness and oversupply, making it profitable for physical traders to buy crude and put it in storage, either in onshore tank farms or at sea on tankers.

While BrentWTI premium fell to lowest levels in more than 2 years, at $2.77 a barrel, narrowing from an average of more than $4 last week.

The other disadvantage is with coronavirus already wreaking havoc on the stock market, Trump may find it to be more difficult to tout his economic achievements as his re-election campaign moves forward.

Additionally, the national debt and deficit has continued to rise substantially, with Trump's signature tax cuts having greatly reduced revenues, while primarily benefiting the wealthiest Americans and corporations.

With oil demand already plummeting due to the economic impact of the coronavirus, traders forecast that prices will go even lower. The oil market is now faced with two highly uncertain bearish shocks with the clear outcome of a sharp price sell-off.

Forthcoming flood of supply, overwhelmed inventories and coronavirus-led demand shock can see price could to a tumble to nadir of $20 a barrel, lowest oil prices of the last 20 years. What still has to become clear is what do crude oil exporters do in response to the Saudi action, beyond the short-term move of also cutting prices?

Also, will importers actually buy more crude, or switch their supplier mix in response to cheaper oil? The coronavirus is still hitting demand and it's likely that storage tanks will soon be filling up, with only China likely in a situation where it can meaningfully add to its strategic inventories.

OPEC+ members can choose to raise output from Q2 onward, a wave of oil will be unleashed onto markets. We expect to see Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other large producers in OPEC increase production over the rest of 2020 as they return to a market-share strategy rather than price targeting.

Inventories will consequentially surge, and as OPEC+ pursues this market share fight, market balances to stay stuck in surplus for at least the first three quarters of 2020 and we can see the lowest oil prices of the last 20 years, implying that the price could tumble to a nadir of $20 a barrel also.

