Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:03 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Cross-border yuan usage jumps 20% in January-September on capital market opening: Central banker

About 6 trillion yuan of cross-border yuan payment was for securities investment, thanks to China's accelerated opening of its capital markets, Huo Yingli, director of macroprudential policy bureau at the People's Bank of China told a conference in Shanghai.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Cross-border usage of China's yuan currency exceeded 14 trillion yuan ($2 trillion) during the January-September period, up 20% from a year earlier, a central bank official said on Wednesday.

About 6 trillion yuan of cross-border yuan payment was for securities investment, thanks to China's accelerated opening of its capital markets, Huo Yingli, director of macroprudential policy bureau at the People's Bank of China told a conference in Shanghai.

She added that yuan-denominated assets remain attractive, forecasting continuous foreign money inflows.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 07:56 am

