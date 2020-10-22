172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|cristiano-ronaldo-tests-positive-for-covid-19-again-unlikely-to-play-against-barcelona-next-week-6000181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19 again, unlikely to play against Barcelona next week

The 35-year-old had tested positive for the virus last week.

Moneycontrol News

Portugal captain and Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 again on October 22, according to a report by Mail Today. This could effectively mean that Ronaldo might not participate in his club's Champions League fixture against Barcelona next week.

The 35-year-old had tested positive for the virus on October 14 and had missed the October 14 UEFA Nations League game against Sweden. At that time, Portugal's football federation had said that Ronaldo was not showing any symptoms and was doing well.

Reports suggest that UEFA rules state a player should test negative for the virus at least a week before a match for the player to be eligible to play.

Earlier on October 14, the federation had said that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests due to Ronaldo’s positive result, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 07:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Sports #world

