Cristiano Ronaldo left a tip of Rs 16 lakh for staff at a Greek resort

Juventus and former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo tipped a luxurious resort in Greece a whopping GBP 17,850 that roughly amounts to Rs 16 lakh.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Ronaldo took his family for a short holiday to Greece following Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2018 after losing to Uruguay. He was apparently impressed with the staff and service of the Costa Navarino hotel where they stayed and left them a huge tip while checking out.

Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup shocked fans across the world, however, this act has once again left Ronaldo's admirers praising him for his generosity.

Joining Juventus has definitely done a lot of good to his bank balance, as this gesture comes after the EUR 100 million-Juventus deal was sealed.

The hotel staff surely did their bit to ensure Ronaldo gets over the grief of the World Cup loss. The player left for his annual CR7 tour to China right after the holiday, post confirming his Juventus transfer in Italy.

The tip of Rs 16 lakh was given to the hotel as a cheque payment, urging the hotel management to split the tip among staff, in a uniform manner. Costa Navarino, located in Messenia, Peloponnese region of Greece, is a resort with two five star luxury hotels, offering a picturesque view of the Mediterranean.