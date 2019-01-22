Cristiano Ronaldo accepts deal in tax fraud case in Spain with fine, suspended sentence

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo accepted a fine and suspended jail term for tax fraud in Spain on January 22, signing a deal to settle a case which will cost him a total of 18.8 million euros ($21.4 million).

The 33-year-old Juventus forward is unlikely to serve any time in jail as the sentence was expected to be within a two-year threshold that can be served on probation as a first offence under Spanish law.

($1 = 0.8803 euros)