Crisis-hit Sri Lanka plans donor conference with China, India and Japan

Reuters
Jun 22, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

A high-level delegation from India will also arrive on Thursday for talks on additional support from New Delhi, while a special team from the U.S. Treasury will visit next week, Wickremesinghe said.

Sri Lanka will hold a donor conference with China, India and Japan as it seeks overseas assistance to find a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday.

"We need the support of India, Japan and China, who have been historic allies," he said.

TAGS: #China #Current Affairs #India #Japan #Sri Lanka
