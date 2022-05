Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (Image: Reuters)

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday given the additional responsibility of running the finance ministry as the island nation grapples with its worst-ever economic crisis.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office announced that Wickremesinghe was sworn in, two weeks after he was invited to form a unity government following his predecessor's resignation.





