you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Credit Suisse to triple onshore China team in next 5 years: China CEO

Janice Hu said in a media roundtable that Credit Suisse has hired more than 120 people since gaining a majority stake in its China securities joint venture in June 2020.

Reuters
November 02, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST
Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse Group AG plans to expand its onshore team in China by three times in the next five years, the bank’s China CEO said on Tuesday.

first published: Nov 2, 2021 09:21 am

