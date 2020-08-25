172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|credit-suisse-to-shut-37-bank-branches-in-switzerland-5752991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Credit Suisse to shut 37 bank branches in Switzerland

Credit Suisse said it expects to implement the changes by the end of this year, reducing the number of branches in Switzerland to 109 from 146.

PTI

Swiss bank Credit Suisse said Tuesday that it plans to close 37 branches in its home country as part of an effort to streamline its business, and said that some job cuts are inevitable.

Credit Suisse said it expects to implement the changes by the end of this year, reducing the number of branches in Switzerland to 109 from 146.

Some of the reduction will result from merging its Neue Aaargauer Bank subsidiary in northern Aargau canton (state) with the main Credit Suisse business.

Close

The bank said that, in just the last two years, there has been a 40 per cent increase in the use of online banking at Credit Suisse, while use of its mobile banking option has more than doubled.

It added that “the COVID-19 crisis has further accelerated these trends” and the number of visits to branches has been falling for years.

The company said that “a headcount reduction ... is inevitable” at Neue Aargauer Bank and Credit Suisse itself, but didn't give any figures.

It said that it is in consultation with employee representatives, with the aim of finding jobs inside the bank or elsewhere for as many as possible.

Credit Suisse forecast annual cost savings of about 100 million francs ($110 million) starting in 2022.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Business #Credit Suisse #Switzerland

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.