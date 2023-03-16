 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse thrown $54 billion lifeline in rush to ward off global bank crisis

Reuters
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

The bank’s announcement, which came in the middle of the night in Zurich, prompted a 24% rise in Credit Suisse shares and helped reverse some of the heavy losses on stock markets driven by investor fears over potential bank runs across the world.

As shares of European bank Credit Suisse (CS) Group AG tanked and benchmark bond prices fell, it reignited fears of a full-blown global banking crisis.

Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would borrow up to $54 billion from Switzerland’s central bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence, after a slump in its shares had intensified fears about a global banking crisis.

Credit Suisse is the first major global bank to be thrown an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis and its troubles have raised serious doubts over whether central banks will be able to sustain their fight against inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

Switzerland’s second-largest bank said it would exercise an option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the central bank.