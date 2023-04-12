 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse rescue receives initial snub from Swiss parliament

Reuters
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:45 AM IST

The lower house retrospectively rejected the rescue near midnight, with heated debates continuing into the early hours of Wednesday morning as members discussed other measures related to Credit Suisse.

Switzerland's parliament on Tuesday failed to approve the 109 billion Swiss francs ($120.5 billion) of financial guarantees used to rescue Credit Suisse last month, in a first-round vote that was largely symbolic given the state had committed the funds.

The lower house retrospectively rejected the rescue near midnight, with heated debates continuing into the early hours of Wednesday morning as members discussed other measures related to Credit Suisse.

Earlier on Tuesday, Switzerland's upper house had approved the rescue, meaning the two chambers of the legislative body will vote again on Wednesday.

Lawmakers were recalled for a rare extraordinary session to discuss the rapid rescue of Credit Suisse and the Swiss government's open chequebook response to a collapse that many in the country have blamed on top management.