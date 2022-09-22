English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Fed Delivers Another 75 bps Hike; What To Do Now?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Credit Suisse considers splitting investment bank in three

    Under proposals to the board, the bank is looking to sell profitable units such as its securitised products business to prevent a damaging capital raise, the report said, citing people familiar with the plans.

    Reuters
    September 22, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
    Credit Suisse

    Credit Suisse

    Credit Suisse Group AG has drawn up plans to split its investment bank in three, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, as the Swiss lender attempts to emerge from three years of relentless scandals.

    Under proposals to the board, the bank is looking to sell profitable units such as its securitised products business to prevent a damaging capital raise, the report said, citing people familiar with the plans.

    Credit Suisse did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The proposals could see the investment bank split into three parts: the group's advisory business, which might be spun off at some later point; a "bad bank" to hold high-risk assets that will be wound down; and the rest of the business.

    "We have said we will update on progress on our comprehensive strategy review when we announce our third-quarter earnings," the newspaper report quoted Credit Suisse as saying. "It would be premature to comment on any potential outcomes before then."

    Close

    Related stories

    Chair Axel Lehmann had appointed Ulrich Körner as chief executive officer in the summer with a brief to carry out a radical shake-up of the bank, which has been hit by a corporate spying scandal, investment fund closures, a record trading loss and a litany of lawsuits in recent years, the report said.

    Reuters reported earlier this month that Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-biggest bank, was also looking to cut around 5,000 jobs, about one position in 10, as part of a cost-reduction drive.

    In May, Reuters said the bank was in early stages of weighing options to bolster its capital after a string of losses had eroded its financial buffers.
    Reuters
    Tags: #bank #Credit Suisse #investment #World News
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 10:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.