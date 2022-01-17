Credit Suisse Chairman Horta-Osorio resigns after board probe into breach of COVID-19 rules

The paint covered logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen after a May Day demonstration at the bank's branch office in Zurich, Switzerland May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann - RC1B496BF230

Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who was being investigated by the bank's board for breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules, has quit with immediate effect and board member Axel Lehmann has taken over the role.

Horta-Osorio's resignation comes less than a year after he was brought in to clean up a corporate culture marred by Switzerland's second-largest bank's involvement with collapsed investment firm Archegos and insolvent supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

"I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally," Horta-Osorio said in a statement issued by the bank in the early hours of Monday.

"I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time."

In late December, Reuters reported in an exclusive story that a preliminary investigation by Credit Suisse found that Horta-Osorio breached COVID-19 rules a second time.

He attended the Wimbledon tennis finals in July during a visit to Britain when the country's COVID-19 rules required him to be in quarantine, Reuters cited sources as saying. L1N2TF08K

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Credit Suisse said Lehmann, the board and the executive board would continue to implement Credit Suisse's strategy.