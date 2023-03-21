 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders consider possible legal action: Law firm

Reuters
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Quinn Emanuel said it was in discussions with Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders representing a "significant percentage" of the total notional value the instruments. Quinn Emanuel did not name the bondholders.

Lawyers from Switzerland, the United States and UK are talking to a number of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond holders about possible legal action after the state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS (UBSG.S) wiped out AT1 bonds, law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said on Monday.

Under the UBS-Credit Suisse merger deal, holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders in terms of who gets paid when a bank or company collapses, will receive $3.23 billion.

In Switzerland, the bonds' terms state that in a restructuring, the financial watchdog is under no obligation to adhere to the traditional capital structure hierarchy, which is how Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders lost out.