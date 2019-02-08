Creator of 'World Record Egg' photo junks Indian boy’s claim of making it famous

Twenty-nine-year-old advertising professional Chris Godfrey had a clear motive – to break Kylie Jenner’s record of having the most liked picture on Instagram.

So, early in January this year, he set out on the task of beating the Insta queen at her own game.

He decided to share the photo of an egg to see if something as simple and routine as an egg could do the trick. First shared on January 4 on UK-based Instagram account @world_record_egg, the photo of the golden brown egg has close to 50 million likes. The photo shared was a stock image, originally clicked by Sergey Platonov.

While Godfrey chose to remain anonymous for the longest time, 19-year-old Massachusetts-based marketing guru Ishan Goel said he helped the photo gain maximum traction on the social media platform by getting in touch with his celebrity and influencer friends.

You can find the photo here.

Interestingly, Godfrey junked all such claims and said the account’s growth was “completely organic”. No one person helped the egg’s rise in popularity and no single account or group of accounts helped it to explode.

Getting in touch with his network of influencers and celebrities, Goel acted as a catalyst in letting Godfrey break the record of Kylie Jenner's post (that announced the birth of her daughter where she got 19 million likes on Instagram).

In an interview with the Daily Mail UK, Goel explained how the post also helped decode the halo effect celebrities have on the masses.

“Celebrities wield so much power and influence, and an egg uniting so many people is a powerful commentary on social media's impact on society today. Social media has given celebrities this sort of omnipotence,” he said.

Revealing his identity for the first time to The New York Times, Godfrey said he chose an egg because it has “no gender, race or religion and its appeal is universal.”

Goel, on the other hand, attributed the popularity of the post to how people wanted the thrill of seeing something as simple as an egg overriding the popularity of an international celebrity.

The egg, by the way, has been named Eugene and it would now focus on spreading awareness on mental health!