MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Crashed Indonesian passenger jet's throttles showed 'anomaly': investigators

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee released its preliminary report on the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crash that killed all 62 passengers and crew.

AFP
February 10, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
File image: National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) officer inspects the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182, which crashed to the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia January 13, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

File image: National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) officer inspects the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182, which crashed to the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia January 13, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

An Indonesian passenger jet's throttles showed an "anomaly" and had been repaired several times before a deadly accident last month, but the exact cause of the crash was unclear, investigators said on February 10.

"The left (engine throttle) was moving backward too far while the right one was not moving at all -- it was stuck," said National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo.

The agency on February 10 released its preliminary report on the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crash that killed all 62 passengers and crew.

"But what would have caused this anomaly? We can't conclude anything just yet."
AFP
TAGS: #aviation #Indonesia #World News
first published: Feb 10, 2021 02:31 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.