Crashed Indonesian passenger jet's throttles showed 'anomaly': investigators

File image: National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) officer inspects the debris of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182, which crashed to the sea, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia January 13, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

An Indonesian passenger jet's throttles showed an "anomaly" and had been repaired several times before a deadly accident last month, but the exact cause of the crash was unclear, investigators said on February 10.

"The left (engine throttle) was moving backward too far while the right one was not moving at all -- it was stuck," said National Transportation Safety Committee investigator Nurcahyo Utomo.

The agency on February 10 released its preliminary report on the Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 crash that killed all 62 passengers and crew.

"But what would have caused this anomaly? We can't conclude anything just yet."