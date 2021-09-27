Cracks in International Space Station: NASA, Boeing help Russia

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and aerospace company Boeing are assisting Russia in probing the possible causes of cracks and air leaks at the International Space Station (ISS).

Russian cosmonauts had discovered new cracks in a segment of the ISS that could widen, a senior space official said in August.

"Superficial fissures have been found in some places on the Zarya module," Vladimir Solovyov, chief engineer of rocket and space corporation Energia, told RIA news agency. "This is bad and suggests that the fissures will begin to spread over time."

The space official has said previously that much of the International Space Station's equipment is starting to age and has warned there could be an "avalanche" of broken equipment after 2025.

Russian cosmonauts were going to install highly sensitive vibration sensors inside the Russian segment of the ISS to find the cause of air leaks, the report added.

According to a report, Paul Hill, a member of NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel said at the panel meeting that the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, the Langley Research Center, the panel itself and the Boeing company are all conducting engineering analyzes of the issue.

The space station has suffered several recent incidents. Russian officials had said a software glitch, and a possible lapse in human attention, were to blame for throwing the ISS out of control.

Jet thrusters on the Russian research module Nauka inadvertently reignited a few hours after it had docked, causing the entire orbital outpost to pitch out of its normal flight position with seven crew members aboard.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has said it will remain part of the ISS until 2024 and that it is open to extending its participation beyond then.

[Input from Reuters]