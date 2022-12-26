 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" set to take oath as Nepal's new PM today

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday appointed 68-year-old Prachanda as the country's new prime minister as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution after receiving the CPN-Maoist Centre chairman's claim to the seat, backed by as many as 169 Members of the House of Representatives.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" will be sworn in for the third time as the Prime Minister of Nepal on Monday, a day after President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed him as the new premier and ended the protracted political uncertainty in the Himalayan nation.

The former guerrilla leader will take charge as the prime minister after taking the oath of office and secrecy from President Bhandari at an official ceremony at Shital Niwas on Monday afternoon.

Despite getting appointed prime minister with an overwhelming majority, Prachanda will now have to win a vote of trust from the lower house within 30 days as per Article 76 (4) of the Constitution.

"The prime minister of a coalition government must prove that he has the confidence of the House," Mohan Acharya, a constitutional lawyer, told the Kathmandu Post newspaper.

If he fails to win the confidence of the House, then a new process for government formation will begin.