COVID Vaccine Tourism | Travel agents roll out 'vacation and vaccination' trips to Russia

Travel agents are finally picking up business after a lull due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the customers are Indians looking to make a two-in-one vacation and vaccination trip, while the destination of choice is Russia.
Russian authorities have green lit vaccine vacations to the country and with the wedding season around, agents are expecting travellers, especially honeymooners to boost business, the Times of India reported.
Agents in Delhi and Kolkata are already working on trip plans and packages for this reason with those in the latter city expected to “firm up proposals” by this weekend, the report added.
As per rough plans, these packages will be priced at Rs 2.2-2.4 lakh per person for a 24-day stay at 3-star hotels in Moscow (20 days) and St Petersburg (4 days), inclusive of sight-seeing and guided tours.
Tourists are likely to find the Russian Rouble-Indian Rupee parity much lighter on pockets that any other European destination and hotel prices are also at all-time lows, it added.
Anil Punjabi, Chairman of the Travel Agents Federation of India (East) told TOI they have already “had a word” with Russian authorities, consulate and domestic travel agents to confirm whether vaccines will be offered to tourists.
Punjabi noted that Russia’s vaccination drive has been “so successful” that citizens are no longer required to wear masks since May 15.
“Indians can travel to Russia after getting an RT-PCR test done and can either enjoy a vacation without the hassle of quarantine or can opt for a vaccination package that will include two shots within 24 days in addition to the sightseeing opportunities," he added.
Agents also confirmed that they are already getting inquiries about the proposed vaccine tourism packages and they expect “many takers” – though there are also those who are waiting to watch how this pans out.
Another draw apart from Russia allowing tourists to avail vaccines, agents felt, is the efficacy of Sputnik V jab and its inclusion in India’s own vaccination programme.Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here