COVID rules for travellers from China rolled out around the world

Reuters
Dec 29, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

China has rejected criticism of its statistics and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more virulent but less severe.

Several places around the world have imposed curbs on travellers from China amid a COVID-19 surge after Beijing relaxed strict "zero-COVID" measures. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections.

Below is a list of rules for travellers from China:

UNITED STATES

The U.S. will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China beginning on Jan. 5. All air passengers 2 and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Americans should also reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau.

INDIA