COVID lockdown to be lifted across New Zealand, except Auckland

The nation has been battling an outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus since last month. All recent cases have been found in Auckland, including 20 that were found on Monday.

PTI
September 06, 2021 / 02:43 PM IST
Auckland (Image: Reuters)

Most of New Zealand will move out of lockdown Tuesday except for the largest city of Auckland, which will remain in the strictest type of lockdown until at least next week, the government announced on Monday.

The nation has been battling an outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus since last month. All recent cases have been found in Auckland, including 20 that were found on Monday.

There have been a total of 821 cases found in the outbreak. The government is pursuing an unusual strategy of trying to eliminate the virus entirely.
Tags: #Auckland #coronavirus #Health #New Zealand #World News
first published: Sep 6, 2021 02:36 pm

