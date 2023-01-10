Covid curbs lifted; Chinese travellers swing into overseas holiday mode

(Image: Representative AFP)

Now that China has scrapped quarantine entry requirements and is reissuing passports, Chinese travellers are starting to set foot beyond their borders.

COVID-19 had largely prevented the country’s 1.4 billion residents from travelling for three years and now that China has dropped its border restrictions, people are lining up outside immigration offices in Beijing to renew their passports.

Outbound flight bookings from mainland China more than tripled on December 27 from a day earlier, according to data from Trip.com, a global travel service provider. China decided to reopen its borders on December 27.

The top five destinations from mainland China were Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand. Online searches showed that the most popular locations for departing flights were Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Hangzhou.

Bookings for inbound flights on December 27 shot up more than fivefold from December 26 levels, according to Trip.com. Australia, Germany, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong were the leading countries for inbound tourists.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In Singapore, flight bookings increased sixfold, the data showed. Bookings from the other four locations increased fivefold on average. Bookings for long-haul flights to Australia, the US, and the UK also increased.

Also read | China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

China’s ministry of transport said last week it expects more than 2 billion passengers to take trips over the next 40 days, amid celebrations of the Lunar New Year, an increase of 99.5 percent from a year earlier and about 70 percent of trip numbers in 2019.

Investors bet that the reopening would boost China’s $17 trillion economy that was experiencing its slowest growth in over 50 years. This resulted in the Chinese currency and stock markets strengthening on January 9.

Also read | Why China’s economy faces a perilous road to recovery

Beijing's decision to relax quarantine regulations for visitors is expected to also increase outbound travel because locals won't be subject to the limitations upon their return.

However, flights are limited and several countries require visitors from China to test negative for the coronavirus in an effort to stem the latest outbreak that has overstretched many of China's hospitals and cemeteries.

As international travel resumes, EU nations including France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden have imposed new COVID-19 measures on Chinese travellers.

Australia, Canada, India, Israel, Malaysia, Morocco, Qatar, South Korea, Taiwan and the US have also introduced additional COVID measures for arrivals from China.

(With inputs from agencies)