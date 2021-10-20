COVID-19 | White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children aged 5 to 11 years

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Children aged five to 11 years will soon be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine shots at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacies, and potentially even their respective schools, the White House said on October 20 as it detailed plans for the expected authorisation of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a few weeks.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids, after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines.

Within hours of the formal approval, expected after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory meeting scheduled for November 2-3, the process of shipping vaccine doses will begin across the country, along with smaller needles necessary for injecting young kids, and within days will be ready to go into the arms of kids on a wide scale.

The Biden administration notes the nationwide campaign to extend the protection of vaccination to the school-going cohort will not look like the start of the country's vaccine rollout 10 months ago, when scarcity of doses and capacity issues meant a painstaking wait for many Americans. The country now has ample supplies of the Pfizer shot to vaccinate the roughly 28 million kids who will soon be eligible, White House officials said, and have been working for months to ensure widespread availability of shots once approved.

More than 25,000 pediatricians and primary care providers have already signed on to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots to kids, the White House said, in addition to the tens of thousands of retail pharmacies that are already administering shots to adults. Hundreds of school- and community-based clinics will also be funded and supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help speed putting shots into arms.

The White House is also preparing to mobilise a stepped-up campaign to educate parents and kids about the safety of the shots and the ease of getting them. As has been the case for adult vaccinations, the administration believes trusted messengers educators, doctors, and community leaders will be vital to encouraging vaccinations.

While children are at lower risk than older people of having serious side effects from COVID-19, those serious consequences do occur and officials note that vaccination both dramatically reduces those chances and will reduce the spread of the more transmissible delta variant in communities, contributing to the nation's broader recovery from the pandemic.

The administration notes that kids who get their first shot within a couple of weeks of the expected approval in early November will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

The United States has purchased 65 million doses of the Pfizer pediatric shot expected to be one-third the dosage for adults and adolescents according to officials. They will ship in smaller packages of about 100 doses each so that more providers can deliver them, and they can be stored for up to 10 weeks at standard refrigeration temperatures.

About 219 million Americans aged 12 and up, or 66 percent of the total population, have received a COVID-19 shot, and nearly 190 million are fully vaccinated.