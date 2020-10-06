COVID-19: What's a super-spreader and is US President Donald Trump one?

United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, shortly after one of the president’s top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the infectious disease.

Trump is 74 years old, which puts him at greater risk of serious complications arising out of the infection. He spent a few days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before returning to the White House late on October 5.

Since Trump’s diagnosis, multiple members of Trump’s administration and individuals close to him have also tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This long list includes White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, aide Nicholas Luna, former governor and close associate Chris Christie, former advisor Kellyanne Conway and campaign manager Bill Stepien, among others.

Testing positive for COVID-19 -- the disease he has downplayed for long -- just a month before the final ballots are cast in the US presidential polls has thrown Trump’s re-election campaign in chaos.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here

Trump and the first family have been tested regularly as part of the safety protocol. However, the test that led to the diagnosis was carried out after Hicks, a top adviser to Trump, experienced symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. She is known to regularly travel with the president on Air Force One and, along with other senior aides, had accompanied him to Ohio for the first US presidential debate.

In Pictures | Trump's busy week: What the US president did before testing positive for COVID-19

However, observers suggest that Trump may have gotten infected earlier at a Rose Garden ceremony on September 26 for announcing his nomination of Amy Coney Barret to the US Supreme Court. Or, perhaps, Trump may have been infected prior to the event and may have passed it on to others at the celebration. Thus, the Rose Garden ceremony, they say, was a ‘super-spreader’ event.

President Donald Trump, Judge Amy Coney Barrett and guests at the Rose Garden event in White House on September 26. (Image: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

What is a super-spreader?

While scientists are still studying how many people can a COVID-19-positive person infect on an average, the general consensus is that such an individual can transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus to a large group in a closely-packed environment.

Under what is called the ‘20/80 rule’, it is believed that one in five persons has the ability to transmit infections to a wider range of individuals as compared to the other four. These one in five persons are super-spreaders. Super-spreaders exist for other infectious diseases too.

There are multiple theories as to how some people are likely to be super-spreaders more than others. It is speculated that this could be related to their immune systems not being good enough to suppress the virus. Or, their immune system may be so good that they do not get the symptoms and end up passing it on to more people.

What about the event?

According to a report by The New York Times, the White House has decided not to trace contacts of guests and staff members present at the Rose Garden celebration. At least seven others present at the event have been infected.

Other contact tracing efforts -- linked to Trump’s infection -- within the crucial two-day window was also limited, the news report added. These efforts consisted of email notifications to people with potential exposure, instead of detailed phone conversations.

As of October 5, 74.4 lakh people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll from the outbreak has surged past 2.09 lakh. The president has come under sharp criticism over his response to the pandemic. But Trump has touted his management of the crisis.

Also read: How Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19, downplayed the pandemic for long

Even after White House staff were infected and fell sick, Trump continued to downplay concerns about being personally vulnerable to getting infected by the virus.

In fact, Trump and his Democratic Party rival Joe Biden had clashed during the first presidential debate on September 29 over his handling of the pandemic and refusal to wear a face mask. On multiple occasions, Trump described COVID-19 as just common flu.

Trump even encouraged governors to reopen their states. He had also tried to focus the nation’s attention on efforts to revive the economy impacted by the pandemic ahead of the November 3 election.