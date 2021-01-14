COVID-19 virus is here to stay, says vaccine maker Moderna's CEO

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel (Pic Credits: CNBC)

The coronavirus that changed the way the world functions, brought economies to a standstill and overwhelmed hospitals all around the world is here to stay, according to Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, the COVID-19 vaccine maker.

Speaking at a health conference on January 13, Bancel said that 'we are going to live with this virus forever'. He observed that health officials will have to constantly be on the lookout for new variants of the SARS-CoV-2, while scientists keep coming up with vaccines to fight them, reported CNBC.

Even public health officials and experts have claimed that COVID-19 will become an endemic disease that will be present in our communities at all times, although at much lower levels than it is now.

Two new variants of the virus have been discovered in the US with one of them quickly becoming a dominant strain in Columbus, Ohio, over a period of three weeks in late December and early January.

According to the World Health Organization, there are already four coronaviruses that are endemic across the world but are not contagious as COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On the vaccine front, Moderna’s vaccine has been authorised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in Americans who are 18 years old and older. Additional studies still needed to be completed in children, whose immune systems can respond differently to vaccines than those of adults.

Simultaneously, Pfizer has claimed its vaccine developed with BioNTech is effective against the UK strain of the virus as well as a variant found in South Africa.