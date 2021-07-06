COVID-19 | Vaccines will be delivered expeditiously after India works through its legal process: US Embassy Spokesperson
The vaccines will be delivered expeditiously after India works through its legal process. This delay in delivery in not from the U.S.'s side in the case of India.
July 06, 2021 / 08:24 PM IST
India has determined that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations, a U.S. Embassy Spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 on July 6.
The donation of vaccines to India will proceed expeditiously after India works through its legal process. This delay in delivery in not from the U.S.'s side in the case of India, the spokesperson told the outlet.
"We refer you to the Government of India for specifics on the status of its discussions with COVAX, who is helping to facilitate," the spokesperson added.
An earlier report suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine donation from the United States was set to reach India within the next few days. Around 3-4 million doses were to be sent to India via the COVAX programme.
The United States was set to share 80 million doses from its own vaccine supply with countries around the world, according to an announcement made by President Joe Biden.
This included distributing 75 percent of shots through COVAX.