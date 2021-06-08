MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Vaccines Update: India-Japan discuss ‘concrete steps’ for Quad initiative: Report

Issues such as possible Quad mechanism for emergency vaccine supply in crisis situations and sources of finance for procurement and distribution were discussed in the meets

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
The ‘Quad initiative’ as it is dubbed – will fund vaccine production in the Indo-Pacific region and the two key meetings held in May were in regards to “modalities for funding” (Image Source: Shutterstock)

India and Japan are discussing “concrete suggestions” to take the Quadrilateral vaccine initiative forward and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines as agreed in March.

The ‘Quad initiative’ as it is dubbed – will fund vaccine production in the Indo-Pacific region and the two key meetings held in May were in regards to “modalities for funding”, The Economic Times reported.

May 27, had top officials for vaccine manufacturing and supply from the Indian government including officials from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Issues such as possible Quad mechanism for emergency vaccine supply in crisis situations and sources of finance for procurement and distribution were discussed in the meets, it added.

Sources told the paper that it was decided that the DBT will facilitate JBIC’s talks with interested vaccine manufacturers for direct funding, similar to the United States International Development Finance Corporation’s (DFC) funding of 1 billion vaccine doses by Hyderabad-based Biological E, which was announced in March.

The White House, in a statement on March 12 had said the Quad was “working collaboratively to expand manufacturing of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines at facilities in India, prioritising increased capacity for vaccines authorised by Stringent Regulatory Authorities”.

For full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic click here
Moneycontrol News
