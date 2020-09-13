COVID-19 vaccine to reach all Russian regions on September 14: Report

The first batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' is expected to be delivered to all regions of the country by September 14, news agency TASS reported.

"The first batches of the vaccine for testing the supply chain have already been shipped. We are now checking the delivery system so that the staff gets to know it. The first small batches have already been shipped to all regions. The Leningrad region will also receive [the vaccine] among the first ones. In fact, the first samples of the vaccine will be delivered by Monday (September 14)," Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Earlier on September 11, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said more than one billion people would receive its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik-V' in 2020-21, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has already signed two deals to export the vaccine abroad. The Brazilian state of Bahia has agreed to conduct Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine.

The Russian health ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), on August 11.

The first batch of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' (Sputnik V) vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (medical device regulator) and has been released into civil circulation, the ministry was quoted as saying in an ANI report.

Meanwhile, Russia reported 5,449 new coronavirus cases on September 13, pushing its national tally to 1,062,811, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 94 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 18,578, news agency Reuters reported.