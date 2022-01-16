MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccine | England opens booster jab programme to 16-17-year-olds

Until now, booster jabs have been limited to 16 and 17-year-olds most at risk from the coronavirus

Reuters
January 16, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
The United Kingdom has administered over 90 million vaccine doses and has over 63 percent of the population fully vaccinated. The country has lifted almost all coronavirus-induced restrictions. (Image: AFP)

England's health service said it will expand its COVID-19 booster vaccination programme to include 16 and 17-year-olds from Monday.

Until now, booster jabs have been limited to 16 and 17-year-olds most at risk from the coronavirus.

"More than four in five adults in England have already been boosted, helping to protect them from severe illness. We're now extending the programme to 16- and 17-year-olds so they can top-up their immunity this winter to keep themselves and their friends safe," British health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Since the vaccination programme rolled out to the age group in August, more than 889,700 teenagers  or seven in 10 people aged 16 and 17 – have had their first dose and more than 600,000 have had their second.
first published: Jan 16, 2022 08:39 am

