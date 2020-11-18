COVID-19 vaccine distribution: Bill Gates warns against 'dysfunctional' approach

Bill Gates has warned against a ‘dysfunctional’ approach to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Concurring with health experts who have said that logistics of vaccine distribution will be a challenge, the Co-founder of Microsoft said that states had been “left to manage without adequate federal guidance to lead the way."

Getting vaccines to people who need it the most, tracking their two doses, making sure the vaccine does not expire because of the need to keep it so cold, and following how people are doing in case there are breakthrough infections are some of the challenges that need attention, Gates said.

“I’m worried about vaccine distribution not going to the right people,” the philanthropist added.

Speaking at STAT Summit on November 18, Gates lauded vaccine makers saying, "Developing apparently effective vaccines so quickly has been fantastic."

Despite worries about the speed with which companies moved to get there under perceived political pressure, he said that no corners were cut by companies backed by US' Operation Warp Speed and Pfizer, which developed a vaccine with a German partner without US funding.

He said that the vaccines likely to reach the market a bit after the initial shots could have advantages. While Pfizer and Moderna have been the first companies to report early, encouraging results in late-stage clinical trials of their mRNA vaccines, he said that antibodies elicited are much higher in more conventional vaccines being developed by Novavax and Johnson & Johnson.

He further said that the cold-chain requirements and the cost of scaling up mRNA vaccine production are "not as attractive as the other approaches".

The coronavirus pandemic is not a world war, but it’s in that league, the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Speaking on the Trump administration's response to the pandemic, Gates said that White House "muffled the public health voices at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention".

"I really think the CDC was not allowed to do its job. Right now, things are kind of confused, about, are they all just following Scott Atlas’ sort of nihilism or what the hell is going on?” he said about the President’s adviser on COVID-19.

He praised the COVID-19 advisers appointed by US President-elect Joe Biden. "He has appointed a strong group of people, and we have worked with many of them in the global health community," Gates said.