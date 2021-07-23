COVID-19 vaccine | Bharat Biotech terminates deal with Brazil's Precisa to supply Covaxin
Bharat Biotech’s statement said it will continue to work with Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa to obtain all required approvals for the use of Covaxin in the country.
July 23, 2021 / 07:02 PM IST
Vial of Covaxin (File image)
Amid allegations of irregularities, pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech has decided to terminate its deal with Brazil's Precisa Medicamentos to supply its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.
In a statement issued on July 23, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said it is suspending its memorandum of understanding with the Brazilian company to sell Covaxin. It did not disclose the reason behind the move., Reuters reported.
Bharat Biotech’s statement said it will continue to work with Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa to obtain all required approvals for the use of Covaxin in the country.
Also Read | Covaxin deal row: Brazil SC permits probe against President Bolsonaro
Brazil has been hit by a domestic political storm over the Covaxin deal, with protesters in the country levelling corruption allegations against President Jair Bolsonaro.
As the controversy escalated, the Brazilian government had on June 30 announced the suspension of the contract to procure 20 million doses of Covaxin. As per the now-scrapped deal, Precisa was to be used as an intermediary to procure the jabs.
Meanwhile, the Indian Health Ministry, earlier today, noted that it has taken cognisance of the row over Covaxin-Precisa deal.
"The health ministry is aware of media reports of some controversy around contracts and regulatory approvals for supply of Covaxin to Brazil. This, however, relates exclusively to an agreement between a commercial entity i.e. M/s Bharat Biotech and a foreign country," Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said.With agency inputs