COVID-19 vaccine: Australia may release Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by March

Australia is likely to start producing COVID-19 vaccine by November end and priority beneficiaries—doctors and elderly—could have access to the jab by March 2021, health minister Greg Hunt has said.

Australian company CSL is manufacturing the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine domestically. Hunt said that every Australian is likely to have access to COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.

"The evidence on (vaccine roll-out beginning in) the first half of 2021 is strengthening," he told the Herald Sun.

Two-thirds of the country's population must be vaccinated to keep the country safe from the virus outbreak before borders are reopened, Hunt added.

He further said that once the initial roll-out process begins, Australians will be asked via text message if they are feeling any side-effects after vaccination.

Australia reported zero new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on November 1, the country's health minister announced, sparking celebrations online of the first "national donut" since June.

The minister said he received advice from the National Incident Centre that no cases were detected in the community in 24 hours.



Advice just in from the National Incident Centre - Zero community transmission cases today Australia wide- the 1st national zero community transmission day since June 9. Thankyou to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people.

— Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) November 1, 2020

The country last reached the milestone nearly five months ago on June 9, before a second wave in the Victoria state saw a strict lockdown and overnight curfew imposed on Melbourne's five million residents.

"Thank you to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people," Hunt tweeted Sunday.

There are now less than 200 active cases of coronavirus across Australia, which has recorded just over 27,500 cases and 907 deaths since the pandemic began.

Australia stands in stark contrast to the United States and Europe, where tens of thousands of infections are being recorded each day.

Stay-at-home orders have been lifted in Melbourne, with restaurants, bars and shops reopening just as new national lockdowns are announced in France, Germany and England.