COVID-19 Updates | ‘No golden solution’, says WHO, calls ‘inequitable’ vaccine distribution a ‘catastrophic moral failure’

Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Health Emergencies Program said there is “no golden solution” and said that using vaccines as a comprehensive measure was a “missed opportunity.”

“There is no golden solution to end the pandemic. Many countries have the strategy to get enough vaccine and push enough vaccine to people and assume that the COVID-19 pandemic will be shaken off. I am sorry, it is not (the case)," he said.

Addressing the 12 percent rise in Europe’s COVID-19 cases over the past week, Ryan on March 22, called the “inequitable” distribution of vaccines a “catastrophic moral failure,” ANI reported.

"There are not enough vaccines in the world, and they are distributed terribly iniquitously. In fact, we have missed a huge opportunity to bring vaccines on board as a comprehensive measure. It is not only a catastrophic moral failure, but it is (also) an epidemiologic failure,” he added.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned of the growing gap in vaccine procurement between richer and poorer countries.

Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on COVID-19 the also pointed out that the weekly global count of deaths from COVID-19 is rising again, a "worrying sign" after about six weeks of decline.

She said the number of reported cases went up in four of the WHO's six regions, though there were significant variations within each region and that the increase is in part due to the spread of a variant that first emerged in Britain and is now circulating in many other places, including eastern Europe.

All across the world, coronavirus infections have once again been on a steep rise – South Asia in particular saw cases jump 49 percent with India having the most cases, while the Western Pacific, Philippines, and Papua New Guinea were other hotspots with a 29 percent rise in cases.