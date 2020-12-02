COVID-19 update | Mexico's President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador calls virus lockdowns "dictatorship"

The comments came as Lpez Obrador once again fended off questions about why he almost never wears a face mask, saying it was a question of liberty.

No. 1 | Mexico | Number of health worker deaths: 1,320 | There have been reports that hospital cleaners in Mexico are especially vulnerable to infection. Many cleaners in health settings in Mexico are outsourced, which means they have less protection. (Image: Reuters)

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador suggested Wednesday that politicians who impose lockdowns or curfews to limit COVID-19 are acting like dictators.

The comments came as Lpez Obrador once again fended off questions about why he almost never wears a face mask, saying it was a question of liberty.

Coronavirus update: Mexico surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

The Mexican leader said pandemic measures that limit peoples movements are fashionable among authorities … who want to show they are heavy handed, dictatorship.

A lot of them are letting their authoritarian instincts show, he said, adding the fundamental thing is to guarantee liberty.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

It was unclear if the Mexican leader was referring to authorities in other countries, or the mainly opposition-party local leaders who have tried to impose limits in Mexico.

Many governments across the world have effectively implemented lockdowns or limits on when people can leave their homes, something Lpez Obrador has fiercely resisted doing, arguing some people live day-to-day on what they earn on the streets.

Some local governments in Mexico have tried to use police to enforce limits on masks or movement, which resulted in scandals of abusive behavior by police. Lpez Obrador argues such measures should be voluntary.

Everyone is free. Whoever wants to wear a face mask and feel safer is welcome to do so, Lpez Obrador said.

The Mexican government has offered changing and contradictory advice on the utility of wearing face masks.

Mexico has seen almost 107,000 test-confirmed deaths so far, the fourth-highest toll in the world, but Mexico does relatively little testing and officials estimate the real death toll is closer to 150,000.