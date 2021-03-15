COVID-19 update | Brazil overtakes India to become world's second worst-hit country

Volunteers fill a tank as they disinfect the alleys of Santa Marta slum during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Reuters)

Brazil has surpassed India's COVID-19 count to become the world’s second worst-hit country. With 11,483,370 cases and 278,229 deaths, the land of tropical beaches is now only behind the United States, which is the most affected nation globally with more than 29 million cases and 534,880 deaths, according to figures by Johns Hopkins University data.

India has now returned to the third spot, over five months after it replaced Brazil in September 2020 as the second worst-hit country. India has reported more than 11.3 million cases and over 1.5 million deaths.

Brazil is currently facing the worst phase of the pandemic, as it surges in South American country driven by a highly contagious new local variant.

Far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who has minimised the gravity of the virus and said he will not have a vaccination against the deadly disease, is facing mounting criticism for failing to secure a timely supply of doses for the populace, with less than 3 percent vaccinated so far.

The World Health Organization has said the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil is very concerning and serious action needs to be taken.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said everyone in Brazil should take the situation seriously, adding that the neighbouring countries could be affected. "Unless serious measures are taken the upward trend now flooding the health system and becoming more than its capacity will result in more deaths," he said at a news conference in Geneva on March 12.

(With inputs from agencies)