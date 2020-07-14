App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 tax? Over 80 super-rich seek wealth tax over coronavirus

The millionaires, including Ben and Jerry’s ice cream co-founder Jerry Greenfield and Disney heir Abigail Disney, said they should be taxed more, "immediately, substantially and permanently".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

More than 80 millionaires calling themselves "Millionaires for Humanity" want governments to tax the wealthy and use the money towards coronavirus relief. The millionaires, including Ben and Jerry’s ice cream co-founder Jerry Greenfield and Disney heir Abigail Disney, said they should be taxed more, "immediately, substantially and permanently".

The letter, also signed by United States entrepreneur Sidney Topol and New Zealand retailer Stephen Tindall, read, "As COVID-19 strikes the world, millionaires like us have a critical role to play in healing our world."

"No, we are not the ones caring for the sick in intensive care wards. We are not driving the ambulances that will bring the ill to hospitals. We are not restocking grocery store shelves or delivering food door to door. But we do have money, lots of it. Money that is desperately needed now and will continue to be needed in the years ahead, as our world recovers from this crisis," the letter said according to an AFP report.

The signatories include Sir Stephen Tindall, the founder of the Warehouse Group and New Zealand’s second-richest man, British screenwriter and director Richard Curtis, and Irish venture capitalist John O’Farrell.

"We owe a huge debt to the people working on the frontlines of this global battle. Most essential workers are grossly underpaid for the burden they carry," the letter read.

The group released the letter ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

First Published on Jul 14, 2020 09:17 am

