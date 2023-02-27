Covid-19 pandemic most likely came from lab leak: WSJ

A laboratory leak was the most likely origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to findings by the US Energy Department, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A classified intelligence report provided to the White House and key members of Congress said the virus likely spread due to a mishap at a Chinese laboratory, the WSJ reported on Sunday.

The Energy Department had previously been undecided on the source of the virus. The conclusion is due to new intelligence, but the department made its judgment with “low confidence,” according to people who have read the classified report, the WSJ said.

The report also highlighted how other agencies judged that the spread of the virus was likely the result of a natural transmission, while others are undecided.

