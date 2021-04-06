COVID-19: Pakistan to vaccinate 80-year-olds and above at their homes

A person receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan on March 22, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Akhtar Soomro)

Pakistan will administer COVID-19 vaccines to citizens 80 years of age and above at their homes. This comes at a time when the country is battling a new wave of novel coronavirus infections.

The country's Ministry of National Health Services said in a statement on April 6 that 103 deaths had been reported due to COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. Pakistan reported 3,953 new COVID-19 cases during the same period. This was the smallest rise in daily cases since March 25, when 4,368 new infections were reported. The country had reported 5,234 new COVID-19 cases on April 1.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

So far, Pakistan has recorded 6.96 lakh COVID-19 cases, including total 14,924 deaths.

On April 5, the country's Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the decision to vaccinate citizens who are 80 years of age and above at their homes was taken keeping in mind the onset of summer and the difficulty they would face in reaching vaccination centres and waiting in queues.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to official data, 9.36 lakh people had been vaccinated in Pakistan till April 3.

(With inputs from PTI)