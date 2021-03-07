COVID-19 negatively affected women's income, health, security: UN Women's top official Anita Bhatia

Representative Image (Source: Reuters)

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected women's income, health and security, and now there is a magnified problem of the impact of care burden that is precluding them from rejoining the workforce, top Indian-origin official at the UN Women Anita Bhatia has said ahead of the International Women's Day.

Bhatia, the Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of New York-based UN Women, a United Nations entity working for the empowerment of women, stressed on the need for women-focussed policies as nations strive to build back better.

One year into the pandemic, we are seeing the real impact of all this playing out. But one thing has become crystal clear through the pandemic which wasn't so clear at the beginning, is the impact of the care burden that women have, she told.