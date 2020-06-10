App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

COVID-19 magnifies challenges to business in China: European business group

Only half of European companies surveyed said that their mainland China revenues last year increased by 5% or more, the lowest proportion in a decade, according to a survey of members of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China conducted in February that involved 626 respondents in all.

Reuters

The COVID-19 epidemic has exacerbated already worrisome trends to doing business in China amid slowing revenue growth, regulatory obstacles and the clout of the state-owned sector, a European business group said on Wednesday.

Only half of European companies surveyed said that their mainland China revenues last year increased by 5% or more, the lowest proportion in a decade, according to a survey of members of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China conducted in February that involved 626 respondents in all.

A slowdown in the world's second largest economy was seen as the biggest business challenge by respondents. After widespread lockdowns to control the epidemic, China's economy shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter, and the government dropped a growth target for the full year.

Close

"The full extent of the negative impact from COVID-19 on revenue growth remains unclear, but the trend is undeniably bleak," said the report.

related news

Small and medium sized companies, and those in the chemicals, petroleum, automotive, construction, and logistics industries, were most likely to have seen falls in the growth of revenue and earnings before interest and tax in 2019, according to the report. These companies are also among those which have been hit hardest by the epidemic, it said.

Only "incremental" improvements to China's regulatory environment were seen in 2019, according to the report, and 44% of surveyed members expected obstacles to increase over the next five years.

In addition, nearly half of respondents expected China's powerful state-owned sector, a frequent source of complaints by foreign businesses, to gain opportunities at the expense of the private sector this year.

"The COVID-19 outbreak looks likely to further exacerbate this problem, with the government now turning to SOEs as a source of stability in uncertain times, which can only be achieved by draining yet more resources from the private sector," said the report, referring to state-owned enterprises.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:40 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

U-turn: WHO clarifies remarks after it said coronavirus transmission by asymptomatic people is "very rare"

U-turn: WHO clarifies remarks after it said coronavirus transmission by asymptomatic people is "very rare"

Repatriation flights on June 10: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 10: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Canada, US set to extend border closure to end-July: Sources

Canada, US set to extend border closure to end-July: Sources

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.