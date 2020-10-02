172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|covid-19-madrid-regional-authorities-to-lock-down-city-in-coming-hours-5915671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

COVID-19: Madrid regional authorities to lock down city in coming hours

By publishing the decree, the conservative-led regional government will reluctantly comply with an order from the central government to ban non-essential travel to and from the city to fight a steep surge in COVID-19 cases.

Reuters

Madrid's regional authorities will in the coming hours publish a decree to put the Spanish capital and nine nearby towns under partial lockdown, with immediate effect, a source from Madrid's regional government told Reuters on October 2.

By publishing the decree, the conservative-led regional government will reluctantly comply with an order from the central government to ban non-essential travel to and from the city to fight a steep surge in COVID-19 cases.

First Published on Oct 2, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #Madrid #Spain #World News

