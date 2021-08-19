MARKET NEWS

COVID-19: Joe Biden says booster shots could begin next month

The shots will be free and will be provided to people eight months after they received their second shot of the vaccine, the president said.

PTI
August 19, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
File image of US President Joe Biden (AP)

US President Joe Biden has said that coronavirus booster shots will be available starting the week of September 20, pending approval by the FDA.

The president downplayed criticism that Americans would be getting additional protection against COVID-19 while much of the world still waits for their first vaccination shots.

"There's some world leaders who say America shouldn't get a third shot until other countries got their first shot--I disagree,” Biden said in Wednesday remarks at the White House.

"We can take care of America and help the world at the same time," he added.
