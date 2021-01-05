COVID-19 impact | Pandemic exposed pervasive inequalities in UK: Nobel prize-winning economist

Pedestrians walk through central Glasgow as Britain enters a national lockdown in London on January 5, 2021. (PC- AFP/Andy Buchanan)

Nobel prize-winning economist Sir Angus Deaton has recently chaired a review on coronavirus pandemic which revealed and exacerbated, pervasive inequalities in health, ethnicity, education and occupation threatening the fabric of society in 2020, reports Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Under the IFS Deaton Review of Inequalities, Deaton argued that disparities like inequalities in health, income, wealth, educational opportunity, economy, ethnic groups family life and others will widen the gaps even wider without urgent action.

"There is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to tackle the disadvantages faced by many that this pandemic has so devastatingly exposed," the IFS said on Tuesday, adding, "We now face a set of challenges which we cannot duck."

"As the vaccines should, at some point this year, take us into a world largely free of the pandemic, it is imperative to think about policies that will be needed to repair the damage and that focus on those who have suffered the most. We need to build a country in which everyone feels that they belong," The Independent quoted Sir Angus as saying.

In the research, the researcher found out that younger people have borne more of the economic consequences, while older people have suffered the worst health impacts from Covid-19. Also, children from poorer families were more likely to miss school since September.

Among other details, the research paper underlined deprived communities and ethnic minority groups suffered higher mortality rates from the virus. Sir Angus' team also called for additional help for children who fell behind due to closure of schools.

The research paper highlighted the fact that there had been a 7 per cent reduction in the number of graduates doing any hours of paid work by third quarter of 2020, while number of non-graduates doing any hours of paid work rose to 17 percent.

"Individuals are subject to a wide range of potential vulnerabilities around dimensions including age, ethnicity, place of birth, education, income and the nature of their employment. Where these vulnerabilities intersect, they can amplify and reinforce one another and play a huge role in driving unequal outcomes," the daily quoted Nuffield Foundation's director of welfare Mark Franks as saying.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson-led government officials said that they are doing everything to ensure coronavirus support reaches those who need it the most. The official even stated that a £280 billion investment has been made to protect the incomes, livelihoods and health of millions of people across the UK.

"This includes protecting those most in need by investing an additional £9bn to make our welfare system more generous, and by creating jobs for those most at risk of long-term unemployment through our £2 billion Kickstart Scheme, tripling traineeships, incentives for firms hiring apprentices and doubling the number of work coaches, so that nobody is left without hope or opportunity," the official added.