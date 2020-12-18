COVID-19 impact | New York City will change many selective schools to address segregation

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (left) and schools Chancellor Richard Carranza at a school in Bronx as it reopened on December 7, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (PC- NYT/James Estrin)

Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce Friday major changes to the way hundreds of New York City’s selective middle and high schools admit their students, a move intended to address long-simmering concerns that admissions policies have discriminated against Black and Latino students and exacerbated segregation in the country’s largest school district.

New York is more reliant on high-stakes admissions screens than any other district in the country, and the mayor has for years faced mounting pressure to take more forceful action to desegregate the city’s racially and socioeconomically divided public schools. Black and Latino students are significantly underrepresented in selective middle and high schools, though they represent nearly 70% of the district’s 1.1 million students.

How New York City plans to keep children safe as schools reopen

But it was the pandemic that finally prompted de Blasio, now in his seventh year in office, to implement some of the most sweeping school integration measures in New York City’s recent history. They will be, by far, the mayor’s most significant action yet on integration.

With many schools shuttered, grading systems altered and standardized testing paused since the spring, the metrics that dictate how students get into screened schools have largely disappeared. That has made it next to impossible for many schools to sort students by academic performance as they have in previous years.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Still, changes forged in a crisis are now set to long outlast the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis has exposed long-standing inequities in our city’s public schools,” the mayor said in a statement. “Now, as we rebuild our city, we are expanding opportunities for all public school students and doubling down on our mission to provide a quality education for all, regardless of a child’s ZIP code.”

The changes, which will go into effect for this year’s round of admissions, will affect how about 400 of the city’s 1,800 schools admit students, but will not affect admissions at the city’s specialized high schools or many of the city’s other screened high schools.

De Blasio and his successor will no doubt face pressure to integrate those schools, which are among the most racially unrepresentative in the system. But integrating specialized and screened high schools has long been considered a third-rail in the district, and changes made there would no doubt be highly contentious.

The city will eliminate all admissions screens for middle schools for at least one year, the mayor will announce. About 200 middle schools, or 40% of all middle schools, use metrics like grades, attendance and test scores to determine which students should be admitted. Now those schools will use a random lottery to admit students.

Selective middle schools tend to be much whiter than the district overall. De Blasio is essentially piloting an experiment that, if deemed successful, could permanently lead to the elimination of all academically selective middle schools.

The time frame for a final decision on whether to get rid of middle school screens for good, which will fall just a few months before de Blasio leaves office Jan. 1, 2022, instantly created a test for the crop of mayoral candidates to wrestle with.

The candidates will have to take a position on whether they would resume the particularly contentious practice of measuring the academic achievements of fourth graders to determine if they can attend a selective middle school, or get rid of middle school screens.

City officials said that because of the pandemic, there simply was not enough data to assess how rising middle school students were performing this year.

After schools were closed in March, the state’s standardized English and math exams were canceled, the mayor scrapped attendance records as a measure of achievement. Students in younger grades switched from a letter-grade system to one that indicated if they passed a class or need to repeat it.

In 2018, one local district, Brooklyn’s District 15, eliminated all of its middle school screens and switched to a lottery admissions system. That closely watched effort was years in the making and was heralded as one of the most substantial desegregation measures in years. Now that change will be extended across the city.

The admissions process for selective schools typically takes place in the fall, but was delayed this year because of the pandemic. Families can start applying to middle schools under the new system in early January until the week of Feb. 8.

In another large shift, New York will also eliminate a policy that allowed some high schools to give students who live nearby first dibs at spots — even though all high school seats are supposed to be available to all students, regardless of where they live. That system of citywide choice was implemented by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2004 as part of an attempt to democratize high school admissions.

But some schools and even entire districts were exempted from that policy by Bloomberg, and de Blasio did not end those carve outs. The most conspicuous example is in Manhattan’s District 2, one of the whitest and wealthiest of the city’s 32 local school districts. Students who live in that district, which includes the Upper East Side and the West Village, get priority for seats in some of the district’s high schools, which are among the highest-performing schools in the city.

No other district in the city has as many high schools set aside for local students as District 2.

Many of those high schools fill nearly all of their seats with students from District 2 before even considering qualified students from elsewhere. That has made some schools, like Eleanor Roosevelt High School on the Upper East Side, some of the whitest high schools in all of New York City.

De Blasio, who campaigned on a message of combating inequality in all aspects of city life, has always had the authority to get rid of that admissions priority and all other ones in New York City. But he has not exercised that power until now, and is doing so only after the principals of some of the most prestigious District 2 high schools publicly called on the city to diversify their schools by getting rid of the admissions preference.

“As a public servant of a public school, it is my mission to educate as many students from as many different backgrounds who represent the abundance of the city in which we live,” Dimitri Saliani, principal of Eleanor Roosevelt, wrote in an email to parents this week. “The lack of diversity among students, faculty and staff is a disservice to our community as a whole.”

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza and his top deputies have for years urged de Blasio to get rid of District 2 preference, according to officials with direct knowledge of those conversations.

The city will eliminate the District 2 priority and all other district priorities for this admissions cycle, and then remove geographic preferences for all other individual high schools that use them for next year’s admissions. Some of those other high schools are not highly academically selective, but base admission in part on geography.

De Blasio will also announce Friday that the city will issue grants to five districts to be used to develop diversity plans, in the model of what District 15 parents did to eliminate their middle school screening system. Over the next four years, all 32 districts will receive support from the city to create their own integration plans.