172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|covid-19-impact-italian-wine-exports-withered-by-virus-5741121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Italian wine exports withered by virus

Consumption of Italian wine in China, where the virus first emerged in December, nosedived 44 percent in the period between January and May

AFP
Representative Image
Representative Image

Exports of Italian wine are drying up as the coronavirus batters demand on a level not seen for 30 years, the agricultural trade union Coldiretti said on Friday.

Exports have slumped 4.0 percent so far this year after the virus forced the closure of restaurants in Italy and elsewhere, leaving domestic producers on the rack and exporters also hit badly.

Consumption of Italian wine in China, where the virus first emerged in December, nosedived 44 percent in the period between January and May, data compiled by the national statistics institute Istat showed.

Close

In France, it dropped 14 percent and in Britain -- where uncertainty over Brexit also played a role -- it fell 12 percent.

related news

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

By contrast, exports to Germany and the United States -- where punitive customs duties could cloud the trend in future -- were stable over the same period, slipping by just one percent, Coldiretti said.

Wine is Italy's main agricultural earner in the US, with exports amounting to 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) annually.

In 2019, Italy exported a total 6.4 billion euros worth of wine overall.

"With almost four out of 10 producers in difficulty after the (coronavirus) crisis, we must swiftly intervene to support exports, reduce costs and cumbersome administration," said Coldiretti chairman Ettore Prandini.

In June, the Italian government adopted a decree allowing some 70 million bottles of surplus wine stocks to be turned into hand sanitiser gel to ease shortages as the virus took hold.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #Business #Covid-19 #Health #Italy #wine #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.